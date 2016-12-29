I am using a Raspberry Pi Zero with a Iot pHat and was able to ssh into the Pi using a USB cable using this tutorial. I then set up my home WiFi with the pHat. Then I powered up the Pi with a separate power source. I could then ssh into the Pi wirelessly through my home network.
Finally to my question. I would like to connect the Pi to a wireless keyboard. I am trying to use the
bluetoothctl tool to connect it. When running
scan on, the Pi recognizes the keyboard, but when pairing, it won't pair. Here is the terminal session:
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Name: Bluetooth Keyboard
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Alias: Bluetooth Keyboard
[bluetooth]# pair 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4
Attempting to pair with 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes
Failed to pair: org.bluez.Error.AuthenticationFailed
[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no
As you can see it seems like it connects and disconnects repeatedly.