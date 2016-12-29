I am using a Raspberry Pi Zero with a Iot pHat and was able to ssh into the Pi using a USB cable using this tutorial. I then set up my home WiFi with the pHat. Then I powered up the Pi with a separate power source. I could then ssh into the Pi wirelessly through my home network.

Finally to my question. I would like to connect the Pi to a wireless keyboard. I am trying to use the bluetoothctl tool to connect it. When running scan on , the Pi recognizes the keyboard, but when pairing, it won't pair. Here is the terminal session:

[CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Name: Bluetooth Keyboard [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Alias: Bluetooth Keyboard [bluetooth]# pair 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Attempting to pair with 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: yes Failed to pair: org.bluez.Error.AuthenticationFailed [CHG] Device 0C:4D:12:11:01:E4 Connected: no

As you can see it seems like it connects and disconnects repeatedly.