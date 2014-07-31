You are able to play Youtube videos in VLC media player by going to Media > Open Network Stream and pasting in the Youtube video URL in the "Please enter a network URL:" box and pressing Play .

For example, pasting the Youtube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-R-_sxP5kCk in this box, and pressing Play starts the video in VLC media player.

But if you try to paste a Vimeo URL: http://vimeo.com/11510254 in this box, then click Play , the VLC window just kind of flashes, and nothing really seems to happen, the video doesn't play.

Is there a way to play Vimeo videos in VLC media player like Youtube videos? I couldn't find anything really through my own research on this. Seems like a natural thing for VLC to support this behavior for Vimeo, since it's a pretty popular and well known video site.

I'm on Windows 7 home premium 64 bit, using VLC 2.1.3