You are able to play Youtube videos in VLC media player by going to
Media > Open Network Stream and pasting in the Youtube video URL in the "Please enter a network URL:" box and pressing
Play.
For example, pasting the Youtube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-R-_sxP5kCk in this box, and pressing
Play starts the video in VLC media player.
But if you try to paste a Vimeo URL: http://vimeo.com/11510254 in this box, then click
Play, the VLC window just kind of flashes, and nothing really seems to happen, the video doesn't play.
Is there a way to play Vimeo videos in VLC media player like Youtube videos? I couldn't find anything really through my own research on this. Seems like a natural thing for VLC to support this behavior for Vimeo, since it's a pretty popular and well known video site.
I'm on Windows 7 home premium 64 bit, using VLC 2.1.3
vimeo.com/6318824in my browser, but when i past copy and paste that address into a form here on this site it automatically adds
http://to the front of it, to get
http://vimeo.com/6318824. This behavior also happens in the "Please enter a network URL:" box in VLC. When i take away the
http://i get an error message when trying to play. Is the web address not the URL? – 9fpqhijf7zm1qrgn760r2hzipi92n7 Jul 13 '14 at 20:26