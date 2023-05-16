This question already has answers here: How to disable Google One Tap sign-up prompts? (9 answers) Closed 1 year ago . The community reviewed whether to reopen this question 1 year ago and left it closed: Original close reason(s) were not resolved

On many websites that require login, those annoying Google login prompts appear:

There are several tutorials on the Internet on how to avoid this, for example, this one on How-To Geek, which suggest disabling an option in the Google account. However, this doesn't work, since mine is not enabled and never was:

Note, that this only happens with Firefox (110.0.1 (64-bit), AdBlocker ultimate v 3.7.21 installed); if I use the Brave browser (version 1.49.120 Chromium: 111.0.5563.64 (Official Build) (64-bit)), which is known to block ads by default, they are not displayed. I'm on Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) with Linux kernel 5.19.0-35-generic x86_64.